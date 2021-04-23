expand
April 23, 2021

Fabian Burks places newspapers through a shredder at MIDD-West in 2019. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

By John Surratt

Published 8:15 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

Nine months after closing its doors out of concern for COVID-19, MIDD-West is reopening.

According to information from the organization, MIDD-West is resuming operations Monday at its main facility.

A non-profit organization that operates a variety of employment and skills training programs for the developmentally disabled of Warren County, MIDD-West closed its doors as a precaution in July.

In announcing its return, the organization said, “We have achieved a high level of vaccinations among our staff and participants. All previous infection control measures will continue. The Adult Day Service, Workshop and Skills Training Services will be open daily.

Transport services will also resume Monday, the statement said.

MIDD-West announced it will resume community recycling May 3. Containers for recyclable paper and plastic will be located at Beechwood Elementary, Dana Road Elementary, Bowmar Elementary and Sherman Avenue Elementary.

MIDD-West officials said the organization can accept paper and small staples are allowed. Large clips, metals, plastic binding and window envelopes must be removed and carbon paper and hardcover books will not be accepted.

Plastic materials for recycling should have a number 1 or 2 inside the recycling triangle on the container such as milk jugs or water bottles.

People should rinse any bleach bottles before recycling and any bottles that contained motor oil, flammables or other lubricants are not accepted.

Paper and plastic should be inside plastic bags.

MIDD-West also shreds paper for a fee. Customers can drop their material for secure shredding or stay and watch the shred in person. MIDD-West can also pick up paper for shredding for a per trip fee.

