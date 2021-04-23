expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

St. Aloysius' Noah Taylor hits a shot during a boys' doubles match in the MAIS District 3-4A tournament Thursday at Halls Ferry Park. Taylor and his partner Ryan Davidson won the No. 1 boys doubles title and advanced to the MAIS Class 4A tournament May 5 at Halls Ferry Park. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Three St. Al doubles teams win district tennis titles

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Friday, April 23, 2021

St. Aloysius posted a triple-double in the MAIS District 3-4A tennis tournament.

The boys’ No. 1 doubles team of Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson, girls No. 1 team of Taylor Chewning and Ashley Jarratt, and girls No. 2 team of Logan Young and Ali Blackburn all won their respective district championships Thursday at Halls Ferry Park.

All three teams — as well as Carrie Woods in No. 2 girls singles — advanced to the MAIS Class 4A tournament, which will also be at Halls Ferry Park on May 5. The champion and runner-up in each division advanced to the Class 4A tournament.

Taylor and Davidson defeated Park Place’s Conner Dyess and Ben Lunsford 3-6, 7-6, 5-1 in the No. 2 boys doubles championship match.

Chewning and Jarratt, both seniors, continued their excellent doubles partnership for one more tournament by beating Hartfield Academy’s Jill Sullivan and Cori Murphy in the No. 1 girls’ doubles final. Chewning and Jarratt have won three consecutive state doubles championships, two from the No. 2 position and the last at No. 1 in 2019.

Young and Blackburn defeated Hartfield’s Reagan Williams and Andy Waterburry for the No. 2 girls doubles title.

Woods lost to Hartfield’s Macie Shelton in the No. 2 girls singles championship match.

Other players who advanced to the Class 4A tournament were:

• In mixed doubles, Simpson Academy’s Jack Kilpatrick and Brook Blackledge
beat Hartfield’s Sarah Sunday Holmes and Jim Holmes.

• Park Place’s Maggie Savell beat Hartfield’s Kylie Elliott for the No. 1 girls’ singles title.

• Hartfield’s Brice Remley defeated Central Hinds’ Liam Cronin to win the No. 2 boys singles title, while Simpson Academy’s Cooper Carrico won the No. 2 singles title by beating Hartfield’s Will Edwards.

• In No. 2 boys doubles, the Central Hinds tandem of Jordan Jeffries and Jacob Brady knocked off Hartfield’s Keagan Williams and Jonah Caldwell.

More News

Brookhaven Academy finishes playoff sweep of St. Aloysius

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Wicker: Mr. President come to the negotiating table to discuss infrastructure

Three St. Al doubles teams win district tennis titles

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction