expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker

Wicker: Mr. President come to the negotiating table to discuss infrastructure

By Guest Columnist

Published 11:15 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Infrastructure has always enjoyed bipartisan support in Congress. Republicans and Democrats have a long history of working together to support our nation’s highways, bridges, flood control systems, and ports. This past week, Republicans introduced a sizable $568 billion proposal to improve our nation’s roads, bridges, rail, ports, and water systems. The plan also includes $65 billion for broadband, which would go a long way toward connecting underserved rural communities to the internet.

Some Democrats, however, are pushing a separate bill that would cost taxpayers more than $2 trillion and would include many non-infrastructure priorities. Their bill would be financed with huge sums of debt along with tax increases on job creators, including manufacturers, retailers, and countless small businesses. I fear this could stall our economic recovery.

Climate initiatives are not infrastructure

Most Americans would not recognize the Democrats’ proposal as an infrastructure bill. Only six percent of the bill’s money would go toward roads and bridges; the lion’s share would be spent on unrelated climate initiatives. The bill includes $213 billion to convert homes and buildings to become “climate-friendly,” $174 billion to subsidize electric cars, $35 billion to support green innovation (which is already doing well), and $10 billion to launch a Civilian Climate Corps. One particularly bad provision would ban right-to-work laws, which currently protect workers in 28 states from being forced to join unions.

The worst aspect of this bill, however, is the tax increases. President Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent – higher than China and most developed countries in the world. When factoring in state and local taxes, Biden’s plan would force job creators to pay a combined rate of 32 percent. This would be a dramatic reversal of the tax cuts Republicans passed in 2017, which helped to fuel explosive job creation and wage growth before the pandemic hit.

Tax hikes could slow economic recovery

Before Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, America had one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world. This made our country a less attractive place for investment and discouraged companies from expanding and hiring new employees. The tax cuts were a game-changer. Between 2018 and 2019, wage growth for American workers increased from 2.4 percent to 3.8 percent, household income grew by 6.8 percent, and $1.6 trillion in investment returned from overseas. Even with the pandemic, we are on track to add 11.4 million jobs by 2025, thanks in large part to the improved tax environment. Hiking taxes now would pour cold water on the economy at the worst possible time.

Experts are sounding the alarm over President Biden’s tax proposal. Moody’s Analytics has predicted it would cause an economic slowdown by next year. Economists at Rice University say the plan would lead to one million job losses within two years. The tax hikes would assuredly hit energy producers, leading to higher utility bills for American families. Higher corporate taxes would also hit retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, which depend on long-term industry growth.

I have spoken with the President personally and urged him to meet Republicans at the negotiating table. We are eager to reach a good-faith compromise that will provide critical upgrades to our nation’s infrastructure. But we cannot do this by soaking job creators and piling on new debt for our children.

More News

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Letter to the editor: State needs stiffer penalties, jail time for animal abusers

Brookhaven Academy finishes playoff sweep of St. Aloysius

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens