expand
Ad Spot

April 25, 2021

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 10:40 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021

The Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions came to an end Saturday night.

The first preliminary competition, held Saturday afternoon, saw ties in both the evening gown/on-stage question and talent phases of the competition.

Miss Deep South’s Outstanding Teen Cameron Davis and Miss Meridian’s Outstanding Teen Chloe Woodall tied for the evening gown/on-stage question phase. Miss Pride of the Prairie’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis and Miss Pine Belt’s Outstanding Teen Madison McCarter tied for talent.

During the second round preliminaries Saturday evening, Miss Pride of the Prairie’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis became a double preliminary winner after winning in the evening gown/on-stage question phase of the competition. Miss Central Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Tori Johnston won talent.

The final night of the competition and crowning will be held Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Southern Miss sweeps doubleheader from Hilltoppers

SWAC moves baseball tournament from Jackson to Alabama

Wild comeback lifts Ole Miss over LSU

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Business

After 100 years, the tradition of service continues at Peoples Drug Store

Local

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Runoff ahead: Tuesday’s vote to fill the final spot in June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief