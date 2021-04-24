Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

The Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions came to an end Saturday night.

The first preliminary competition, held Saturday afternoon, saw ties in both the evening gown/on-stage question and talent phases of the competition.

Miss Deep South’s Outstanding Teen Cameron Davis and Miss Meridian’s Outstanding Teen Chloe Woodall tied for the evening gown/on-stage question phase. Miss Pride of the Prairie’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis and Miss Pine Belt’s Outstanding Teen Madison McCarter tied for talent.

During the second round preliminaries Saturday evening, Miss Pride of the Prairie’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis became a double preliminary winner after winning in the evening gown/on-stage question phase of the competition. Miss Central Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Tori Johnston won talent.

The final night of the competition and crowning will be held Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

