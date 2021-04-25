expand
Ad Spot

April 26, 2021

Missy Gators, WC’s Griffin finish second at North State track meet

By Staff Reports

Published 8:04 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

The Vicksburg Missy Gators piled up enough points to post a second-place team finish at Saturday’s MHSAA Class 5A North State track meet, despite not bringing home any gold medals.

The Missy Gators had four second-place individual finishes and three thirds to amass 90 points. Lafayette won the team title with 115 points, and Saltillo was third with 79.

Vicksburg had 19 entries in the meet, and nine finished in the top four to advance to the MHSAA Class 5A state meet April 30 at Pearl High School.

All four relay teams — the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 — advanced, with the 4×200 and 4×800 teams both finishing second.

In individual events, Kalia Bland placed second in the 300 meter hurdles in 51.88 seconds, and Rodrianna Hall was second in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 9 inches. Both are freshmen.
Shaniyah Walker placed third in the 400 meters, Rekia Williams was third in the discus, and Layla Carter fourth in the 100 meter hurdles.

In the boys’ North State meet, Vicksburg’s Jaevon Walker finished third in the 300 meter hurdles and fourth in the 110 meter hurdles to advance to the state meet in both events.

Vicksburg’s only other entry in the boys’ meet was the 4×100 meter relay team, which finished seventh.

The Class 6A North State meet was held Friday at Clinton High School, and Warren Central’s Josh Griffin finished second in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles to advance to the Class 6A state meet.

Griffin clocked a time of 15.43 seconds in the 110 hurdles, less than a tenth of a second behind winner Justin Nave of Clinton. In the 300 hurdles, he was .22 seconds behind Hernando’s Jamen Lankford.

Warren Central’s girls’ 4×100 meter relay team finished seventh and missed the cut for the state meet.

Ashton Murphy was eighth in the boys’ 100 meter dash, and the Vikings’ 4×200 meter relay team finished sixth.

The MHSAA Class 6A state meet is Saturday, May 1, at Pearl High School. Events in Class 2A, 4A and 6A will be held that day, while Class 1A, 3A and 5A compete on Friday, April 30.

More News

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Missy Gators, WC’s Griffin finish second at North State track meet

St. Al, Tallulah Academy shine at MAIS South State meets

College baseball roundup: Mississippi State, Southern Miss drop series finales

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Downtown Vicksburg

Charmed: Johnston crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Local

Troopers release more details about Sunday morning’s fatal crash

Local

Profile 2021: The family for whom a Vicksburg hill is named after

Local

Fatal accident reported on U.S. 61 North

Local

Profile 2021: The Y’s Warner-Tully has shaped lives for more than six decades

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Business

After 100 years, the tradition of service continues at Peoples Drug Store

Local

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Runoff ahead: Tuesday’s vote to fill the final spot in June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates