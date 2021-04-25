expand
Ad Spot

April 26, 2021

Profile 2021: The family for whom a Vicksburg hill is named after

By John Surratt

Published 12:00 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

In North Vicksburg, a one-way street climbs a steep hill to connect Sky Farm Avenue with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Called Zollinger’s Hill, the street is named for Valentine T. Zollinger Sr. and his wife Anna, who owned 33 acres of land east of what is now Mission 66 that included the hill. The property, which included two houses, a barn, orchard and springs, went down the hill to Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Zollinger was a meat merchant and steamboat butcher in the 1870s with his primary business on Levee Street. He died at the age of 45 during the Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1878.

The family-owned Zollinger’s Grocery, which in the early 1800s was located in a two-story building on the northwest side of Openwood Street between First East and First North streets.

The grocery was located on the first floor of the building while the second floor was used as the residence for Valentine Thomas Zollinger Jr. and his brother John Frank. Their mother Anna later joined them after her house located near the cemetery burned in February 1884.

Anna later remarried to a Mr. Webster who died before the 1884 fire. In October 1887, she adopted one of two children left homeless when their mother died in the state hospital.

John Frank Zollinger operated the family store. His brother Valentine was a concrete contractor who built bridges, sidewalks and roads throughout Warren County.

In 1923, Valentine Zollinger built roadways inside Cedar Hill Cemetery at the same time the fence was being erected around its perimeter.

John Frank was a member of the board of directors of the Retail Grocery Association in 1904 and was still in business in the Openwood store in 1935.

The building was rented for many years and was vacant in the 1960s. It is presently an empty lot.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Missy Gators, WC’s Griffin finish second at North State track meet

St. Al, Tallulah Academy shine at MAIS South State meets

College baseball roundup: Mississippi State, Southern Miss drop series finales

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Downtown Vicksburg

Charmed: Johnston crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Local

Troopers release more details about Sunday morning’s fatal crash

Local

Profile 2021: The family for whom a Vicksburg hill is named after

Local

Fatal accident reported on U.S. 61 North

Local

Profile 2021: The Y’s Warner-Tully has shaped lives for more than six decades

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Business

After 100 years, the tradition of service continues at Peoples Drug Store

Local

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Runoff ahead: Tuesday’s vote to fill the final spot in June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates