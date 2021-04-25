Troopers release more details about Sunday morning’s fatal crash
One person was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 61 North just north of Oak Ridge Road.
According to a release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the name of the person killed in the accident is being withheld pending notification the individual’s family.
Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle — a pickup — was traveling southbound on U.S. 61 North at around 11:30 a.m. when for some unknown reason, it left the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.