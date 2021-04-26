expand
April 27, 2021

Jemarcus Trisby

Another suspect who appeared in March rap video arrested

By Staff Reports

Published 4:29 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

A Vicksburg man, wanted for felony firearm possession after appearing in a rap video that has led to multiple other arrests and a list of others still wanted by authorities, has been arrested and charged.

Jemarcus Trisby, 23, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday evening on two warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Trisby’s bond at $70,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

Trisby is the third person who appeared in the video to be arrested and charged with felony weapons charges. The other two are Marvell Amos and Deldrick harper.

In the video, the suspects, who all had previous felony convictions, were seen displaying firearms.

The remaining individuals still sought are Tyler Mixon, Derrick Darden and Quinton Norfort. Another suspect, Charley Brown, was arrested on April 9 but was charged with a misdemeanor.

