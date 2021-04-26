expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Vicksburg High softball player Kellisia Walker went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in an 11-1 loss to New Hope on Monday.

Missy Gators lose Game 1 of playoff series vs. New Hope

By Staff Reports

Published 8:33 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

The good news for the Vicksburg Missy Gators is they’ll return home Tuesday with a chance to win their MHSAA Class 5A softball playoff series against New Hope.

The bad news is, they need to win twice to do it.

Annie Woolbright hit an inside-the-park home run, Emma Obryant went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and New Hope defeated Vicksburg 11-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Monday.

Game 2 is Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Vicksburg High’s Softball Swamp field. Vicksburg (7-13) will need to win it and Game 3, which would follow immediately after, to advance to the second round. New Hope (12-8) only needs to win one of the two games.

Monday’s game was tied at 1 after two innings, and then New Hope got rolling at the plate while the Missy Gators went quiet. Woobright’s home run leading off the second inning broke the tie, and Obryant hit a two-run single later in the inning as the Lady Trojans scored three times to take a 4-1 lead.

They never trailed again, adding two runs in the fourth inning and four more in the third to finish the game via the mercy rule.

Adi Dueitt allowed one unearned run and five hits in five innings for New Hope. She did not walk a batter and struck out three.

Lili Kistler and Kellisia Walker both went 2-for-2 for the Missy Gators. Walker drove in their only run with a double in the second inning, which scored Kistler.

More News

William James Jefferson

Vikings riding a hot streak heading into baseball playoffs

Burke Simmons Torrey

Missy Gators lose Game 1 of playoff series vs. New Hope

Crime

Crime reports: Teenager charged with receiving stolen property

Crime

Another suspect who appeared in March rap video arrested

Crime

Police seeking teenager in connection to reported shooting

COVID-19

Drop in people seeking COVID-19 vaccine worries local officials

Crime

Man found shot to death after fight with wife in Edwards

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Downtown Vicksburg

Charmed: Johnston crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Local

Troopers release more details about Sunday morning’s fatal crash

Local

Profile 2021: The family for whom a Vicksburg hill is named after

Local

Fatal accident reported on U.S. 61 North

Local

Profile 2021: The Y’s Warner-Tully has shaped lives for more than six decades

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Business

After 100 years, the tradition of service continues at Peoples Drug Store

Local

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Runoff ahead: Tuesday’s vote to fill the final spot in June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle