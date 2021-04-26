Police seeking teenager in connection to reported shooting

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager tied to a reported drive-by shooting.

Nicholas Patton, 19, of Vicksburg, is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that occurred near Travelers Rest Baptist Church at the corner of Bowmar Avenue and Washington Street at around 6 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.