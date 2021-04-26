expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

St. Aloysius soccer player Reed Bourne has signed with Holmes Community College. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

St. Al soccer star Bourne signs with Holmes CC

By Ernest Bowker

Published 11:51 am Monday, April 26, 2021

For 14 years, Reed Bourne has rarely had a free moment without a soccer ball on his foot.

From youth soccer to select, and then on to two state championship teams at St. Aloysius High School, soccer is the game Bourne developed a passion for.

“I played in high school every year since junior high. I don’t know what it would be like not to have a sport after school,” Bourne said. “I watched my brother play and got into it. It’s one of my favorite games and I’d just like to keep playing it.”

He’s going to get that chance.

Bourne signed with Holmes Community College in late March, and celebrated with family, friends and classmates with a ceremony in St. Al’s cafeteria on Monday morning.

Bourne said most of the recruiting process with Holmes was done via email, and as it went on he developed an affinity for both the coaching staff at Holmes and the school itself.

“We sent out emails and they came back, and we emailed back and forth. A few other schools looked at me, but not as serious as Holmes,” Bourne said. “I really like (associate head coach) Ousmane (Coulibaly). He seemed very laid back. And I liked the environment. It’s a smaller campus, not too big of a change from here.”

Bourne played as a defensive midfielder for St. Al and was a four-year starter — including for the MAIS Class AAA championship teams in 2018 and 2019. He scored 11 goals and assisted on seven others while earning Vicksburg Post All-County selections in 2020 and 2021.

Bourne finished this season by winning the MVP award in the MAIS All-Star game. Now he’ll get to continue his career at the college level.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like next year to see the differences,” Bourne said. “It’s (signing) a feeling of excitement. I really don’t know what to say.”

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

William James Jefferson

Vikings riding a hot streak heading into baseball playoffs

Burke Simmons Torrey

Missy Gators lose Game 1 of playoff series vs. New Hope

Crime

Crime reports: Teenager charged with receiving stolen property

Crime

Another suspect who appeared in March rap video arrested

Crime

Police seeking teenager in connection to reported shooting

COVID-19

Drop in people seeking COVID-19 vaccine worries local officials

Crime

Man found shot to death after fight with wife in Edwards

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Downtown Vicksburg

Charmed: Johnston crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Local

Troopers release more details about Sunday morning’s fatal crash

Local

Profile 2021: The family for whom a Vicksburg hill is named after

Local

Fatal accident reported on U.S. 61 North

Local

Profile 2021: The Y’s Warner-Tully has shaped lives for more than six decades

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Business

After 100 years, the tradition of service continues at Peoples Drug Store

Local

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Runoff ahead: Tuesday’s vote to fill the final spot in June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle