St. Al soccer star Bourne signs with Holmes CC

For 14 years, Reed Bourne has rarely had a free moment without a soccer ball on his foot.

From youth soccer to select, and then on to two state championship teams at St. Aloysius High School, soccer is the game Bourne developed a passion for.

“I played in high school every year since junior high. I don’t know what it would be like not to have a sport after school,” Bourne said. “I watched my brother play and got into it. It’s one of my favorite games and I’d just like to keep playing it.”

He’s going to get that chance.

Bourne signed with Holmes Community College in late March, and celebrated with family, friends and classmates with a ceremony in St. Al’s cafeteria on Monday morning.

Bourne said most of the recruiting process with Holmes was done via email, and as it went on he developed an affinity for both the coaching staff at Holmes and the school itself.

“We sent out emails and they came back, and we emailed back and forth. A few other schools looked at me, but not as serious as Holmes,” Bourne said. “I really like (associate head coach) Ousmane (Coulibaly). He seemed very laid back. And I liked the environment. It’s a smaller campus, not too big of a change from here.”

Bourne played as a defensive midfielder for St. Al and was a four-year starter — including for the MAIS Class AAA championship teams in 2018 and 2019. He scored 11 goals and assisted on seven others while earning Vicksburg Post All-County selections in 2020 and 2021.

Bourne finished this season by winning the MVP award in the MAIS All-Star game. Now he’ll get to continue his career at the college level.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like next year to see the differences,” Bourne said. “It’s (signing) a feeling of excitement. I really don’t know what to say.”

