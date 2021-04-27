expand
April 27, 2021

Ivie Lee Griffin

Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

A graveside service for Ivie Lee Griffin has been scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Ivie Griffin was a member of Mount Elm Baptist since 1960 and was a faithful member until her demise.

She leaves to cherish her golden memories, Ivie Griffin Nelson, Joseph Hall Jr., Anita Griffin and Allen Griffin; siblings, Juanita McKenzie, Ura Lee Wyatts and Johnnie Lee Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

