Kimble defeats Jackson for party nomination for mayor

Troy Kimble defeated Shawn Jackson to win Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary for mayor.

Incomplete and unofficial returns showed Kimble received 929 votes compared to 644 votes for Jackson. Vicksburg Election Commission Chairman Alfreda Gibson said the absentee ballots will be counted Thursday.

The victory was a strong showing for Kimble, who won all but one of the city’s 11 precincts and received nearly 200 votes more than he received in the April 6 primary.

He advances to the June 8 general election to face incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Daryl Hollingsworth. Flaggs and Hollingsworth declared as independents and did not need a party primary to advance to the general election.

Kimble, a former Vicksburg police investigator and presently chief investigator for the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, first ran for office in 2017, falling about 150 votes short of defeating North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield.

He said he decided to run for mayor “simply because of my leadership ability to get our police department and public safety in the right way.

“In doing so, when we can get our city safe again I think we can actually build upon that safety and actually have our citizens to a point where we’re ready for urban building, ready for renewal and the programs we want to begin, but we have to get our city and our citizens safe,” he said.

“This isn’t anything against or to take anything away from Mayor Flaggs, he’s been in this business a long time,” Kimble said, adding he is looking at a new approach for city government “and thinking outside the box how we can do it.”

Jackson, the District 3 supervisor on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said she will continue on the board “and making a difference from there.”

She was not sure if she would run for mayor in 2025.

“That’s to be decided,” she said. “I’m interested in seeing how the general (election) is going to turn out. This is politics and we have to accept God’s will.”

She said she decided to run for mayor because she represented a city district and was disappointed in the level of support she received from city leadership.

