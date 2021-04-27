expand
April 27, 2021

Kimble clinches runoff victory, advances to June’s general election

By Staff Reports

Published 7:33 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

With all precincts now reporting, Troy Kimble has defeated Shawn Jackson in Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary runoff for mayor.

Kimble earned 929 votes compared to Jackson’s 644 votes. The victory was a strong showing for Kimble, who outpaced the number of votes he earned in the April 6 primary by nearly 200 votes.

Kimble now advances to the June 8 general election to face incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Daryl Hollingsworth. Both Flaggs and Hollingsworth declared as independents and did not need to earn a party’s primary to advance to the general election.

