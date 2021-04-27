Lois Evon Goodson Davis was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Hinds County. She was the daughter of Alice Pearl Dotson Mayfield. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Edwards.

Lois is preceded in death by her mother, Alice Pearl Dotson Mayfield; and stepfather, James Mayfield Jr.; and a sister, Janice Marie Mayfield.

Lois leaves to cherish her fond memories her only child, Shunda Denise Davis; three grandchildren, Christopher Deshawn Davis, Eric Dewayne Davis and Jedarius Marquise Davis all of Vicksburg; three sisters, Joyce Mayfield, Jennifer Mayfield both of Vicksburg, and Brenda Richardson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three brothers, James H. (Patricia) Mayfield, John R. Mayfield, Kenneth E. (Beverly) Mayfield all of Vicksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.