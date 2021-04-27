expand
April 28, 2021

Video: Missy Gators win two straight to advance in playoffs

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Vicksburg Missy Gators are still alive, rallying to win two games Tuesday over New Hope to advance in the MHSAA Class 5A softball playoffs.

After losing 11-1 to New Hope Monday, Vicksburg had to win both games Tuesday at home to stay alive, and that is just what they did.

In the first game, Vicksburg knocked off the Lady Trojans 6-2. In the second game, led by the offensive onslaught of sophomore Lexi Kistler, the Missy Gators won 9-6 to clinch the second-round series.

Kistler was 3-for-4 on the night, including a key 2-run home run that all but put the game out of reach.

Kistler earned the win in the night’s first game, throwing a complete game and allowing just one earned run.

The Vicksburg Post has a reporter at the game and will have a more in-depth report later. 

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

