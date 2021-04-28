expand
April 30, 2021

Anna Guizerix named Post’s managing editor

By Staff Reports

Published 9:56 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Anna Gibbs Guizerix has been named managing editor of The Vicksburg Post and will assume those duties on May 17.

Guizerix is a native of Jay, Florida and a 2017 graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in print journalism.

She comes to Vicksburg from Oxford, where she has worked the last two years as managing editor of The Oxford Eagle and Oxford Magazine. Before that, Guizerix worked at The Oxford Eagle as a reporter, Randall Commercial Group as Marketing and Administration Manager and Barnes Crossing Auto Group as Social Media Marketing Manager. During her time at Ole Miss, Guizerix served as copy editor for The Daily Mississippian and chief recruiting officer for Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity.

“I am thrilled to join The Vicksburg Post team, and eager for the opportunity to continue providing quality community news,” Guizerix said.

Tim Reeves, current editor of The Post, has accepted a position with a federal contractor.

Anna is married to Chris Guizerix, a native of Vicksburg. The couple has one child, Magnolia Bailey Guizerix, and is relocating to Vicksburg prior to Anna’s May 17 start date with The Post.

“Anna comes to us highly recommended as a passionate community journalist and has a sincere and vested interest in our community,” said Catherine Hadaway, President & Publisher of Vicksburg Newsmedia LLC. “Tim Reeves has done an excellent job the last two years of leading our newsroom. I look forward to building on that momentum under Anna’s leadership.”

