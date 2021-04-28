Crime report: Vehicle damaged by gunfire in historic neighborhood
A vehicle was damaged and several shell casings were discovered after witnesses reported a group of juveniles fighting and discharging firearms.
Monday, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the historic neighborhood, near the area of Adams and Fayette streets, in references to shots fired.
Witnesses reported multiple gunshots. No one was injured and police have not released any information regarding the number of juveniles involved or suspects.