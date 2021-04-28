expand
April 28, 2021

District announces program to help adults complete high school degrees

By Staff Reports

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Local school officials have announced a program to help those who came just short of completing their high school degree finish.

Soon, adults who are former students of the Vicksburg Warren School District and have not yet earned their high school diploma, or are a parent of a current VWSD student, or are currently a VWSD employee, will be able to earn their high school diploma online for free.

Participants in the Adult Diploma Program can also increase their marketability in a career they are passionate about by completing career courses to earn industry certifications in an area of interest. Participants earn their diploma or industry certificates online at their own pace, either at home or wherever they can get wireless internet access.

“Earning a high school diploma opens doors,” Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent Chad Shealy said. “We want to help former students, family members of our current students and any employees bridge education to employment, just like we are for our currently enrolled students.”

Earning a high school diploma leads to a higher earning potential. According to the Economic Policy Institute, those with a high school diploma earned about $4 more per hour than those without. It can also lower the risk of being unemployed. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2017 the unemployment rate for high school graduates was 5.3 percent compared to 7.7 percent for those who had less than a high school degree.

“We care about our students, both past and present, and this is the right thing to do for our families and our community,” Shealy said. “I am proud of the innovative leadership of the VWSD Board and believe that this program will be a gamechanger for individuals and for Warren County.”

Individuals interested in learning more about VWSD’s Adult Diploma Program or registering to participate, can call 601-638-3813, email adulted@vwsd.org or visit www.vwsd.org/adulted for more information. Interested individuals can register online at https://forms.gle/9Z3oW7Nw12PbBMPe6.

The District has organized two community information sessions to answer questions and provide more information about the program.

The first will be held Tuesday at the Vicksburg High School auditorium (enter from Confederate Avenue) at 6 p.m. The second will be May 6 at Warren Central High School’s auditorium at 6 p.m.

