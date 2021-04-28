expand
April 28, 2021

Gladys Lee Barnett

Published 10:10 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Funeral services for Gladys Lee Barnett will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. June Chiplin Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. She may be viewed and the register book will be available on Friday from noon until 6 p.m. 

Gladys L. Barnett passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Heritage House Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. She was 95. She had worked as a personal care sitter and was a member of the Pleasant Green Baptist Church where she was a mother of the church and president of the resident council.  

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anderson and Ida Lee; her husband, Phillip Barnett Sr.; three sons, Phillip Barnett Jr., Fred Barnett and Anderson James Barnett; her brother, Master Sgt. Chester Lee; and her four sisters, Beatrice Green, Lillian Brown, Annie Fletcher and Evelyn Christopher.

