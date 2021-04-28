expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

The St. Aloysius boys' golf team poses with their trophy after winning the MAIS Class 4A South State tournament championship Wednesday in Natchez. Team members are, from left, coach Mike Jones, Will Keen, Caleb Tucker, Joshua Larsen, Chase Tucker, Greyson Simmons and Thompson Fortenberry. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

St. Al golfers win South State championship

By Staff Reports

Published 9:45 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

St. Aloysius’ golf team did OK at Beau Pre.

Chase Tucker and Will Keen both finished in the top five of the individual standings, and the Flashes shot 332 as a team to win the MAIS Class 4A South State championship Wednesday at Beau Pre Country Club in Natchez.

Tucker finished third after shooting a 78, and Keen was fourth with an 81. Joshua Larsen also shot 83 and Caleb Tucker 90 to finish the Flashes’ team score. Thornton Fortenberry and Greyson Simmons both shot 99, but only the top four scores count toward the team total.

St. Al qualified for the Class 4A state tournament Tuesday at Northwood Country Club in Meridian.
Cathedral’s Chase Kaiser took medalist honors on his home course by shooting a 72. Simpson Academy’s Joe Berry finished second with a 76. Those two and Tucker were the only golfers to break 80.

Hartfield Academy finished second in the team standings with a score of 343. Brookhaven Academy was third at 376, Central Hinds fourth at 379 and Simpson Academy fifth at 381.

Seth Peach led Central Hinds’ effort with an 89, Eli Banes shot 90, and Jordan Jeffreys shot 93.

More News

St. Al golfers win South State championship

United Way: Putting the right people together to meet the needs of our community

Museum’s spring flea market blessed by good weather, great turnout

County’s mask mandate, COVID-19 orders will be allowed to expire Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way: Putting the right people together to meet the needs of our community

Downtown Vicksburg

Museum’s spring flea market blessed by good weather, great turnout

COVID-19

County’s mask mandate, COVID-19 orders will be allowed to expire Monday

Local

District announces program to help adults complete high school degrees

Crime

Crime report: Vehicle damaged by gunfire in historic neighborhood

Crime

Two arrested, charged with possession of meth

Local

Kimble defeats Jackson for party nomination for mayor

Local

Kimble clinches runoff victory, advances to June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Check this out: Library offering curbside, in-person services

COVID-19

CDC: Many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Crime

Crime reports: Teenager charged with receiving stolen property

Crime

Another suspect who appeared in March rap video arrested

Crime

Police seeking teenager in connection to reported shooting

COVID-19

Drop in people seeking COVID-19 vaccine worries local officials

Crime

Man found shot to death after fight with wife in Edwards

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Downtown Vicksburg

Charmed: Johnston crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Local

Troopers release more details about Sunday morning’s fatal crash

Local

Profile 2021: The family for whom a Vicksburg hill is named after

Local

Fatal accident reported on U.S. 61 North

Local

Profile 2021: The Y’s Warner-Tully has shaped lives for more than six decades

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Preliminaries set up Sunday’s exciting finale of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Business

After 100 years, the tradition of service continues at Peoples Drug Store

Local

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday