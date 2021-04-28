Unbelievable: Missy Gators forced to replay game against New Hope

A protest by New Hope softball coaches Tuesday against Vicksburg paid off, as state officials are now forcing the two teams to replay the deciding game of their playoff series; a game Vicksburg won.

Late in the series-clinching game, after a two-run home run by Vicksburg’s Lexi Kistler, New Hope coach Casey Finch-Halford protested the game’s result due to the fact Vicksburg provided the wrong type of game balls for use in the games.

The Missy Gators went on to win the third and deciding game 9-6 to advance to round three of the MHSAA Class 5A softball playoffs.

The protest was upheld by state officials in a ruling Wednesday.

The game will be replayed Thursday at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s field. The winner will advance to the third round of the MHSAA Class 5A softball playoff.

The Vicksburg Post is seeking additional information from Vicksburg Warren School District and state athletic officials.