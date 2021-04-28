St. Aloysius sprinter Brennon Williams won the 200 and 400 meters at the MAIS Class 4A South State track meet last week, with times of 22.68 and 51.15 seconds, respectively.

Williams will compete in the MAIS Class 4A state meet this weekend. The field events will be contested Friday at Jackson Academy beginning at 9 a.m., and the running events begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Jackson Prep.

