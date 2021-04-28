St. Aloysius sprinter Brennon Williams won the 200 and 400 meters at the MAIS Class 4A South State track meet last week, with times of 22.68 and 51.15 seconds, respectively.
Williams will compete in the MAIS Class 4A state meet this weekend. The field events will be contested Friday at Jackson Academy beginning at 9 a.m., and the running events begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Jackson Prep.
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
More by Ernest