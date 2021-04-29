expand
April 29, 2021

Emmett Lee Sanders

By Staff Reports

Published 2:35 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

Emmett Lee Sanders died Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was 67. A lifelong resident of Warren County, he was the son of the late J.C. Ruby Sanders. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an auto mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Sanders; three sisters, Patsy Whatley, Nancy Nettles and Debra Breland; and two brothers, Donnie Sanders and Billy Sanders.

He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Ann Field (Kirby) of Utica; a brother, Jack Sanders of Vicksburg; three sisters, Joann Harris and Mary Nell Bass both of Vicksburg, and Betty Jean Parta of Slidell, La.; two grandchildren, Ryan Field and Kayla Hedrick; and a great-grandson, Landon Hedrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

