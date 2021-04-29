expand
April 29, 2021

The Interstate 20 bridge over the Mississippi River. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

LDOT work complete: All lanes of Interstate 20 bridge reopened

By Staff Reports

Published 5:15 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

All lanes of the Interstate 20 bridge across the Mississippi River are open, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Beginning Jan. 20, 2020, the lanes were alternately closed while upgrades were performed on the bridge at times causing traffic jams and long waits for drivers trying to get to either side of the bridge.

The $27.7 million rehabilitation project included repairs and upgrades to the bridge and is expected to extend its service life.

The 2-mile bridge was built in 1973 and connects Madison Parish to Warren County. It provides one of the few interstate roadway crossings over the river.

