Library Column: paperbacks from the New Adult Fiction section

Editor’s Note: This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library.

This week’s column features paperbacks from our New Adult Fiction section.

Alyssa Cole begins her Runaway Royals series with How to Catch a Queen. Shanti Mohapti has always dreamed of becoming queen, but when her arranged marriage to King Sanyu of Njaza allows that to happen, all is not as it seems. Shanti and her husband share a powerful—an immediate—attraction, but the people of Njaza see her as an outsider. To top it off, everything she was taught about being the perfect wife goes horribly wrong. King Sanyu was born perfectly fitted to rule his kingdom with an iron fist, though he wishes he weren’t so suited for the task. Upon marrying Shanti, he is surprised that he actually falls in love with her. He also comes to realize that his enchanting new queen has the answers to his country’s problems—except no one will listen to her. As turmoil erupts in the kingdom, Shanti goes on the run and Sanyu will learn if he has what it takes to lead his people and to find his queen.

Nappily Married is the latest from author Trisha R. Thomas. Venus Johnston searched long and hard for the holy grail of marriage. Now, she is blessed with a beautiful daughter and a husband, Jake, who is a former hip hop star with his own multimillion-dollar clothing company. Venus finds her life as a stay-at-home wife and mother a little stifling, so she decides to jump-start the career she has put on the back burner for the past two years. She applies for a high-profile PR job at a struggling city hospital manned by her former boyfriend, Dr. Cint Fairchild. This is the same Dr. Fairchild who dumped Venus and stomped on her heart to marry silky-haired bombshell Kandi Treboe. Venus soon finds out that Kandi is also vying for the same job and the competition between them turns into a battle. Venus is determined to win at all costs, but with an unhappy husband at home, a nanny who is fast becoming mommy in her child’s eyes, and a psycho at work trying to sabotage the hospital, Venus will need all her wits and will to keep things afloat.

Bestselling author La Jill Hunt’s latest is called Large and In Charge. Two years ago, D’Morgan was living the good life as a rising star in the modeling world who was mentored by one of the world’s most famous supermodels, engaged to a rising hip hop star, and the center of attention for throngs of fans and followers. Unfortunately, it all came tumbling down in a matter of minutes and D’Morgan lost everything she loved and more. Now, D’Morgan is a memory and Devyn stands in her place. She has managed to avoid the spotlight. Her best friend and corporate event planner, Asha, has been by her side through all of it. She is Devyn’s biggest champion. Asha discovers an opportunity that would allow Devyn to turn her runway talent in a new direction and doesn’t hesitate to steer her best friend down this new path with a new purpose—and maybe a new love. Asha has her own drama to deal with, but she wants to help her best friend to stand on her own two feet. Will the friendship they’ve built survive the secrets they’re keeping?

The Marriage Pass is the latest from Briana Cole. Dorian and Shantae have been together since their college days, but Dorian had never been faithful. Right before their wedding, Dr. Dorian Graham springs a pre-nup on Shantae, although he has been faithful for the past year of their marriage. When Shantae proposes they celebrate their first anniversary by each spending a no-questions-asked, no consequences night with their greatest temptation, Dorian is shocked, but he can’t resist agreeing. He zeroes in on Shantae’s younger, wild-child sister, Reagan, who is the one he feels got away. It turns out that a single night of pleasure isn’t enough and the more Dorian takes, the more Reagan demands—and the more he suddenly has to lose. Dorian will be forced to go all-in with one last desperate play to win Reagan’s game, but winning may cost him everything.

A Little Bit of Karma is by bestselling author ReShonda Tate Billingsley. With a successful and award-winning radio show where they give relationship advice, Shannon and Jay Lovejoy are the epitome of a rich and successful power couple. Behind the scenes, however, their once passionate and loving union has fizzled and a divorce is on the horizon. They’ve committed themselves to leading one final couple’s retreat before splitting for good, but Jay’s mistress insists on tagging along. Not long after arriving, the mistress ends up dead and Shannon and Jay realize their troubles are only beginning.

Collateral is the third in De’Nesha Diamond’s Parker Crime Chronicles series. Abrianna Parker feels she can marry her partner, Kadir Kahlifa, now that she’s finally been cleared of murder charges. Soon after sharing the news with their team of street-wise rebels and digital revolutionaries, they learn of a disturbing disappearance of reporter Tomi Lehane. Tomi is the one whose articles exposed Abrianna’s parents and the shadow group behind the experiments that changed her life. Abrianna must decide if she can put her marriage plans on hold and put aside resentment in order to rescue the woman who nearly cost her everything. With government agents hot on their heels, the mission to rescue Tomi goes off the rails. Another team—one with more firepower than the federal government—has gotten there first. Abrianna, Kadir and the team are flying blind and have nowhere to turn. The only way to resolve the situation may be to burn it all down.