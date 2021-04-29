Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County
Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between April 12 and April 19.
Warranty Deeds
- Jessie C. Oldham and Patricia P. Oldham to Jeffrey Eugene Baggett and Teresa Kaye Baggett, Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
- Deborah Cummins, Billy S. Kinstley, David A. Kinstley and Millard Keithy Kinstley to Deanna T. Blalock, Lot 5, Hawkins Subdivision.
- Michael D. Strickland to Larry J. Bradford and Patsy B. Bradford, Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 2 East and Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
- Adrienne Anita Mosley, Adrienne Anita Mosley Administrator, Bettye Brown Estate and Fayedra Elaine Brown-Dear to Alfred S. Thomas, Lot 1, Cottonwood Subdivision Part one.
- Shirley Clark Reed to Shirley Clark Reed, Derrick Reed and Angella Clark-Draper, Lot 9, Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
- Gary Reed Dykes to Joseph Fisher, Lots 72-74 and Par of Lot 71, Trust Subdivision, and Part of Lot 4, Martin & Turner Subdivision.
- Gidion T. Roark Jr. and Sherri Roark to Mark Elliot and Corazon Elliot, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
- Springfield LLC to Michael A. Gatti, Block 6, Part of Lot 43, Vicksburg Proper Lots 1-65.
- Kenneth L. Hartley and Patricia Ann Hartley to Kenneth Lee Hartley, Section 38, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
- P.B.&J. Investments LLC to Jasmine R. Harris, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 13, Wharf and Land Resurvey.
- Penny L. Jones to Robert E. Heads, Part of Lot 122, Rolling Ridge Resurvey of Lots 8-12.
- Alex Rosado and Sandra Rosado to William Hubbard Jr., Lots 1 & 2, Lake Park Estates No. 2.
- LBB Properties LLC to Amanda J. Sanderson, Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
- Kenneth M. Mason and Nelda Faye Mason to James A Whitlow and Ann W. Whitlow, Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.
- Thomas B. McHan and Emily S. McHan to Emily S. McHan, Lot 89, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.
- Aden B. Wansley and Cari K. Wansley to Rajesh Patel and Chandraprabha Patel, Part of Lot 11, Littlewood Subdivision.
- Strong Properties LLC to Dipen Patel, Lot 1 and Part of Lot 4, Rigby Subdivision; Lot 10, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Lot 22, National Park Addition; Lot 24, Springfield; Lot 4, Northview; and Part of Lot 11, James Kiernan Subdivision.
- Gregory T. Sanderford to Austin Lee Sanderford, Section 22C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
- Jason D. Turner and Tamla M. Turner to Mason Clyne Zavala and Hannah P. Zavala, Lot n9, Lake Haven Estates Subdivision.
Deeds of Trust
- Andrea Moore to Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
- William S. Hubbard Jr. to Arsta Mortgage Services Inc., Lots 1 & 2, Lake Park Estates No. 1 Resurvey.
- Derrick A. Thomas to Udoka Awuruonye, Lot 19, Green Hills Subdivision.
- Jeffrey Eugene Baggett and Teresa Kaye Baggett to Trustmark National Bank, Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
- Mason Clyne Zavala and Hannah P. Zavala to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Lot 9, Lake Haven Estates Subdivision.
- Paul A. Matherne and Terri D. Matherne to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 136, Oak Park No. 3.
- Mickey D. Blackmon and Cynthia Cooper Blackmon to Mutual Credit Union, Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
- Deanna Blalock to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Hawkins Subdivision.
- Kimberley M. Crawford and Johnn Kevin Crawford to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 22, Mill Creek Subdivision.
- Gregory D. Esters Sr. and Eaesalyn H. Esters to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 18, Wicland Place No. 1.
- George Anthony Fields and Deidre Virginia Fields to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 7, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.
- Terry W. Folden to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 166, Openwood Plantation.
- Joshua A. Gordon and Hayley M. Gordon to Trustmark National Bank, Part of the Eastern ½ of Section 9, Township 16 North Range 4 East.
- Robert E. Heads to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lot 122, Rolling Ridge-Resurvey of Lots.
- Daphne King to Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Lot 30, Warrenton Heights.
- Ashton C. Thompson Jr. and Liesel W. Thompson to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Part of Lot 3, Southside Land Co.; Lot 32, Southside Land Co.; and Part of Lot 4, Southside Land Co.
- Daniel Lewis and Vickie Rema Lewis to Mutual Credit Union, Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, and Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
- Amanda L. Sanderson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co. Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
- Joseph C. Miller IV to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 225, Oak Park No. 5.
- Alfreda S. Thomas to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 1, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 1.
- Total Praise Ministries to Riverhills Bank, Lot 1 Ann Lum Subdivision.
- Kenneth W. Vandevender and Peggy D. Vandevender to Royal United Mortgage LLC, Lot 1, Lake Haven Estates Subdivision.
- Tillotson Enterprises Inc. to Southern Agricredit ACA, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Section 5 Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; and Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.
Marriage Licenses
- Domonic Shadlele Smith, 44, Vicksburg, to Michelle Deanne Battle, 27, Vicksburg.
- Carlos Dewayne Rollins, 40, Vicksburg, to Shaquita Lavon Smith, 30, Vicksburg.
- William Charles Hanes Jr., 50, Vicksburg, to Katherine Ann Ross, 45, Vicksburg.
- Alex Wayne Nevels, 25, Vicksburg, to Haley Brooke Derossette, 28, Vicksburg.
- Raymond Allen Simpson, 57, Vicksburg, to Denise Darnell Yarbrough, 61, Vicksburg.
- Justin Warren Mayes, 36, Vicksburg, to Brittany Leigh Bailey, 34, Vicksburg.
Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between April 19 and April 26.
Warranty Deeds
- Patrick L. Daughtry and Janie G. Daughtry to Rene D. Barfoot, Part of the Western ½ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
- Steven Reed and Kendra Reed to Belle of the Bends LLC, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Oak Street Subdivision.
- C & M REI LLC to Mary Jane Wooten, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
- Sukbeer Singh and Mandeep Kaur to Deberay Renay Carmichael, Lot 52, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.
- Craig Crews and Amy L. Crews to Deloris Marie Tolliver and Julian Jermaine Tolliver, Lot 31 of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
- David Kirby Daily to Kevin Yates and Amanda Yates, Part of the Northwest ¼ of Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.
- Frank A. Ferguson Jr. and Terrie E. Ferguson to James E. Lynn, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
- Michael David Rowland to Ronald Keith Flowers, Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
- Vicksburg Petroleum Products LLC to HKG LLC, Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
- Vera Landers and Ralph E. Landers to Ronald Muirhead, Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
- Nathan Lee Lee and Crystal Lee to Christopher Cody Tipton and Ashley Nichole Tipton, Lot 10 and Part of Lot 9, Audubon Hills.
- Diane Wallace to Ed S. Lewis and Jackette Marie Lewis, Lots 24 & 25 of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
- Michelle Stewart to Ethan McBroom and Estela Marie McBroom, Lot 50, Brookwood Place Part 3.
- Van William Mendrop, Successor Trustee, Van William Mendrop, Carol Annette Watkins, Kelly Blake Mendrop and Charles Edwin Mendrop to Charles E. Mendrop and Rita C. Mendrop, Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, and Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
- 2R3 Properties LLC to Serving Justice LLC, Block 52, Part of Lot 265, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
- James Smith to Cordell D. Valentine Sr., Lot 5, Hillcrest No. 1.
- Robert G. Ward and Janet D. Ward to Robert G. Ward and Janet D. Ward, Lot 89, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.
- Lila Sue Wolf (Wolfe) to Rickey D. Wolf, Lot 7, Mount Alban Heights.
Deeds of Trust
- Dianne M. Gargaro to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, and Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
- Wayne L. Prescott and Shirleen R. Prescott to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
- Harley H. Caldwell to Riverhills Bank, Lot 1, Springfield Subdivision.
- Deberay Renay Carmichael to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 52, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.
- Cora M. Carter to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 43, Warrenton Heights.
- Kevin Yates and Amanda Yates to David Kirby Daily, Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.
- Calvin Green to Patrick L. Daughtry Sr., Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
- Maxie Mac Felix to Sun West Mortgage Co. Inc., Lot 272, Oak Park No. 6.
- James E. Lynn to Frank A. Ferguson Jr., Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
- Robert G. Ward and Janet D. Ward to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 42, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 2.
- Jerry L. Hixon and Vickie B. Hixson to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 57, Camelot Estates.
- Semiko Moody and Katrina Moody to Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Lot 11-C, Pear Orchard Subdivision.
- Steffani M. Jenkins and David Glenn Jenkins to Trustmark National Bank, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
- Ed S. Lewis and Mackett Marie Lewis to Diane Wallace, Lots 24 & 25, of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
- Mary N. Patterson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lot 113, Lake Park Estates No. 6.
- Tyieshia Pegues to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 142, Enchanted Hills No. 3.
- Ethan McBroom and Estella Marie McBroom to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 5, Brookwood Place Part 3.
- Charles E. Mendrop and Rita C. Mendrop to Riverhills Bank, Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
- Richard Wayne Parker III and Cacia Lynn Parker to Mississippi Rural Rehabilitation, Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, and Section 14, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
- Cordell D. Valentine Sr. to Residential Acceptance Corp., Lot 5, Hillcrest No. 1.
- Serving Justice LLC to Riverhills Bank, Block 52, Part of Lot 265, Vicksburg Proper Lots 1-65.
- Avtar Singh and Surinder Singh Sidhu to Riverhills Bank, Lots 209-213, Speeds Subdivision.
- Christopher Cody Tipton and Ashley Nicole Tipton to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 10 and Part of Lot 9, Audubon Hills.
- Deloris Marie Tolliver and Julian Tolliver to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 31 of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
- Kristen M. Williams to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Lot L-56, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part C.
Marriage Licenses
- Elastic Brown, 37, Vicksburg, to Brittany Denise Thomas, 30, Vicksburg.