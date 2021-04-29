VHS student to participate in summer intern program

Aisha Williams, a 10th-grader at Vicksburg High School, has been selected for the prestigious STEM Enhancement in Earth and Space Science summer internship to be held at the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research, according to information from the Vicksburg Warren School District.

During the internship, students work with scientists and engineers to conduct authentic research from data received from NASA’s Earth-observing satellites as well as designing Mars habitats, Lunar Exploration, and robotics.

The nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium selects students who will increase their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math through Earth and space education.

SEES is a collaborative effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium members and affiliates, NASA, and The University of Texas at Austin. Students apply for SEES and are selected competitively.

Almost 750 applications were received for the internship positions and 300 were selected this year. Due to the pandemic, the student internship will be all-virtual. The internships are organized around an aerospace or space science theme drawn from NASA’s diverse engineering and scientific research programs and combines the strengths of collaborators to enrich teaching and learning of STEM.

During the internship, students conduct hands-on activities and field investigations and attend presentations by NASA subject matter experts.

Williams is in the Architecture, Construction, Mechatronics and Engineering (ACME) Academy at Vicksburg High School and is enrolled in the Engineering II class at the Career and Technical Education Center at Hinds Community College.