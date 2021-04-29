Warren Central postpones Game 1, shifts schedule for baseball playoff series

Warren Central’s baseball playoff series with Tupelo has taken a change-up.

Because of rain and thunderstorms in North Mississippi, Game 1 of the best-of-three MHSAA Class 6A series was postponed Thursday. It will now by played Friday at 6 p.m. at Tupelo, and the schedule for the rest of the series has been altered as well.

Game 2 will now be Saturday at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Viking Field, and if a Game 3 is needed it will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Tupelo.

Rain is forecast in the Vicksburg area most of the day Friday, but it is clear for Tupelo which is about 200 miles northeast of Vicksburg. Combined with showers and light rain Thursday in Tupelo, Warren Central assistant coach Derrick DeWald said the decision was made to simply shift the series a day to avoid bad weather altogether.

Saturday’s forecast for Vicksburg calls for clear skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

WARREN CENTRAL VS. TUPELO

• MHSAA Class 6A playoffs

• Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m., at Tupelo

• Game 2: Saturday, 6 p.m., at Warren Central

• Game 3: Monday, 6 p.m., at Tupelo (if necessary)

• Tickets for Game 2 are $7 and can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/307901?schoolId=MS4770

