expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Vicksburg High pitcher Chris Green had six strikeouts in six innings in Game 1 of the Gators' Class 5A playoff series against Center Hill on Thursday.

Center Hill nips Vicksburg in baseball playoff opener

By Staff Reports

Published 12:07 am Friday, April 30, 2021

One big inning and a strong pitching performance by XXX gave Center Hill the upper hand in its MHSAA Class 5A baseball playoff series with Vicksburg High.

Collin Clark struck out seven batters in a complete-game victory, and Center Hill scored all of its runs in the third inning to beat the Gators 3-2 in Game 1 Thursday at Bazinsky Field.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Friday night at Center Hill. Vicksburg (9-11) must win to force a deciding Game 3 Saturday back at Bazinsky Field.

Vicksburg pitcher Chris Green only allowed five hits and struck out six in six innings, but a couple of missteps in the third inning were enough to spoil his excellent outing.

Braxton Miller led off with a double for Center Hill (7-18), and Logan Esfeld followed with a single. Miller then scored on a wild pitch and Esfeld on a ground out to put the Mustangs ahead 2-0. An error, another wild pitch and a base hit by Joey Dunning brought in another run.

Vicksburg got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Michael Johnson hit a one-out triple and scored on a two-out single by Derrick Brown. Brown then came around the bases with the help of two errors and a passed ball to cut it to 3-2.

The Gators only had one baserunner in the last two innings, however, and he was caught stealing in the seventh. Clark retired six of the last seven batters he faced to nail down the win for Center Hill.

More News

Center Hill nips Vicksburg in baseball playoff opener

Missy Gators’ season ends with playoff loss to New Hope

Frazier: Pageant question showcased Vicksburg’s treasures

LDOT work complete: All lanes of Interstate 20 bridge reopened

Local

LDOT work complete: All lanes of Interstate 20 bridge reopened

Local

Mississippi Gaming Commission removing mask requirement in casinos

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Business

Downtown Vicksburg business, Peterson’s, reaches milestone

Local

City hires Stantec to plan repairs to Riverfront Park

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way: Putting the right people together to meet the needs of our community

Downtown Vicksburg

Museum’s spring flea market blessed by good weather, great turnout

COVID-19

County’s mask mandate, COVID-19 orders will be allowed to expire Monday

Local

District announces program to help adults receive high school diplomas

Crime

Crime report: Vehicle damaged by gunfire in historic neighborhood

Crime

Two arrested, charged with possession of meth

Local

Kimble defeats Jackson for party nomination for mayor

Local

Kimble clinches runoff victory, advances to June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Check this out: Library offering curbside, in-person services

COVID-19

CDC: Many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Crime

Crime reports: Teenager charged with receiving stolen property

Crime

Another suspect who appeared in March rap video arrested

Crime

Police seeking teenager in connection to reported shooting

COVID-19

Drop in people seeking COVID-19 vaccine worries local officials

Crime

Man found shot to death after fight with wife in Edwards

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities identify driver killed in Sunday morning accident

Downtown Vicksburg

Charmed: Johnston crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Local

Troopers release more details about Sunday morning’s fatal crash

Local

Profile 2021: The family for whom a Vicksburg hill is named after