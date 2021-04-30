expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Vicksburg High pitcher Terrance Johnson pitched five innings, and also walked and scored a run at the plate, but the Gators lost 11-3 to Center Hill in Game 2 of a Class 5A playoff series Friday.

Center Hill sweeps Gators in Class 5A playoffs

By Staff Reports

Published 9:05 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

The Vicksburg Gators will have to wait another year to snap a long drought of postseason success.

Landon Scruggs drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning, keying a seven-run rally that carried Center Hill to an 11-3 victory over Vicksburg and a two-game sweep in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A baseball playoffs on Friday.

Center Hill (8-18) advanced to face Region 3-5A champion Neshoba Central in the second round next week, while Vicksburg (9-12) finished the season on a four-game losing streak.

Vicksburg’s playoff losing streak, meanwhile, reached 13 games. It has not won a playoff game since 2014, and has not won a playoff series since reaching the Class 4A finals in 2008.

The Gators dropped the first game of this series on Thursday night, 3-2, and for a while on Friday looked like they might force a deciding Game 3 back at Bazinsky Field.

Michael Johnson hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Terrance Johnson walked and scored on an error in the fifth to put the Gators ahead 3-1.

Everything fell apart in the bottom of the fifth, however.

Scott Green led off with a double for Center Hill and scored on an error. Another error and a dropped third strike brought in the tying run before Scruggs’ single put the Mustangs ahead 5-3.

Two walks — one with the bases loaded — and a two-run single by Braxton Miller gave Center Hill an 8-3 lead before the inning was over. Jake Scott singled in two more runs in the sixth, and another run scored on a wild pitch to put the game out of reach.

Miller finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Scott was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Michael Johnson went 2-for-3 with one RBI for Vicksburg, Chris Green hit a double, and Derrick Brown and Tyler Carter both singled and scored a run.

Terrance Johnson pitched five innings. He allowed eight runs, but only one was earned as the Gators committed four errors behind him. Johnson struck out three batters and walked two.

Scruggs earned the win for Center Hill with a complete game. He allowed seven hits and three walks, and struck out six.

More News

Center Hill sweeps Gators in Class 5A playoffs

MAIS track roundup: Burke and Kivett medal in long jump; SIA’s Windham crushes field in discus

USACE Vicksburg District hosts awards ceremony for MS SLOPES team

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Contracting chief

Local

USACE Vicksburg District hosts awards ceremony for MS SLOPES team

Business

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Contracting chief

Crime

Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Business

Maritime officials: Investments in inland waterways would benefit Vicksburg

Local

Issaquena County approached about Yazoo lawsuit

Local

Flaggs: Mask mandate, other COVID restrictions could be lifted in two weeks

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown goes “Back to the Bricks” with return of shopping event

Local

Trustees approve new gym floor for Vicksburg High

News

Thirteen Warren County students receive scholarships through Tech Masters program

News

Today in History: Old Post Files for Sunday, May 2, 2021

Local

LDOT work complete: All lanes of Interstate 20 bridge reopened

Local

VHS student to participate in summer intern program

Local

Mississippi Gaming Commission removing mask requirement in casinos

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Business

Downtown Vicksburg business, Peterson’s, reaches milestone

Local

City hires Stantec to plan repairs to Riverfront Park

Local

Anna Guizerix named Post’s managing editor

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way: Putting the right people together to meet the needs of our community

Downtown Vicksburg

Museum’s spring flea market blessed by good weather, great turnout

COVID-19

County’s mask mandate, COVID-19 orders will be allowed to expire Monday

Local

District announces program to help adults receive high school diplomas

Crime

Crime report: Vehicle damaged by gunfire in historic neighborhood

Crime

Two arrested, charged with possession of meth

Local

Kimble defeats Jackson for party nomination for mayor