April 30, 2021

Thirteen Warren County students receive scholarships through Tech Masters program

By Staff Reports

Published 9:25 am Friday, April 30, 2021

More than a dozen local high school graduates will receive assistance with their first college textbooks, thanks to a partnership with the local business community. Students who achieved Mississippi Scholars Tech Master designations each received a $100 textbook scholarship from Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce members in recognition of their achievement. These members were recognized at the April Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

“Mississippi Scholars Tech Master is a rigorous program through the Mississippi Economic Council to encourage students to pursue and excel in tech-prep programs,” Dr. Terence James, career and technical administrator for the Vicksburg Warren School District, said. “They must meet certain standards to indicate both skill-set and mindset readiness for jobs upon high school graduation.”

James said criteria for achieving scholar status include minimum grade point average and school attendance through their four years of high school, no disciplinary suspensions and at least 40 hours of community service, which will double next year to 80 hours.

“Our tech-prep programs in Warren County are among the best in the state,” James added. “Thanks to our partnership with Hinds Community College, many students graduate ready for work or even able to start their own businesses. It’s important to reward those who set themselves apart in striving to be the best students they can be.”

James co-chairs the Workforce Engagement Council with Carl Hearn, who is also chairman of the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. Hearn said the council involves local businesses in high school opportunities including project-based learning, classroom presentations, internships, mock job interviews for seniors and more.

“Our schools are stronger and our students are better prepared for life after graduation when business leaders support them,” Hearn said. “Chamber members enthusiastically donated $100 scholarships to all of this year’s Scholars.”

Hearn said any local business leader wanting to work with high school teachers and students to share time, experience or financial support can contact the Chamber at 601-636-1012 for more information.

This year’s Mississippi Scholars Tech Masters from Warren County are Michael Dejesus, Jazlyn Donald, Madison Embry, Kennedi Fitzgerald, Ashley Gatchell, Hayden Jones, Tylah Magee, Destiny Mayfield, Morgan Nelson, Anita Reed, Samuel Terrett, Brandon Turner and Justice Watts.

