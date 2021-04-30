expand
April 30, 2021

Today in History: Old Post Files for Sunday, May 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:22 am Friday, April 30, 2021

70 years ago: 1951

Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Joseph Jr. and Karl Gutmann, all of New Orleans, are here visiting Mrs. Henry Marx.

60 years ago: 1961

George Rogers dies. •  The annual meeting of the Louisiana Press Association opens a two-day session here. •  Vincent Price stars in “House of Usher” at the Joy Theatre.

50 years ago: 1971

Mr. and Mrs. Alfonso Fisher Jr. of Tallulah announce the birth of a son, Alfonso III, on April 18. •  Mrs. Hirman Caples dies. •  Richard Harris stars in “A Man Called Horse” at the Joy Theatre.

40 years ago: 1981

Roxanne Miller is 1 year old • Deborah Williams graduates manga cum laude from Mississippi Valley State University. • Alfred Vien Aranas celebrates his first birthday. • The Sports Shop, with Kevin Mahoney as the pitcher, wins over Dairy Queen 3-2 in Dixie Boys baseball • Haley Harris celebrates her second birthday.

30 years ago: 1991

Traffic on U.S. 61 Business is down to one lane as city and county crews work to clean up mudslides caused by heavy rains and flooding. • George Mayer, president of Riverfest, says the 1991 festival was barely able to break even financially. • Audrey Muirhead, Dot Bragg, and Margie Magruder are inducted into the Vicksburg Women’s Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame.

20 years ago: 2001

Joe R. “Pete” Bennett dies. • Cover Valley M.B. Church decons set fire to a copy of the church’s mortgage after donations allowed it to be paid off 10 years early. • Cappy Scott leads a dog safety course for South Park Elementary students.

10 years ago: 2011

Joyous at the release of a decade’s frustration, Americans streamed to the site of the World Trade Center, the gates of the White House and smaller but no less jubilant gatherings across the nation to celebrate the death of Osama bin Landen — cheering, waving flags and belting the national anthem.

