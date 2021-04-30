expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Contracting chief

By Staff Reports

Published 7:09 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has selected Davita Baloue as chief of Contracting.

Baloue will serve as the district’s principal procurement and contracting official. In this role, she will have unlimited monetary authority to contract for supplies, services, construction and architect-engineer services, utilities, and agreements using a variety of fixed price or cost reimbursement type contracts.

Baloue previously served as a supervisory team leader and contracting officer at the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg. During her 12 years at ERDC, she provided contracting support to all seven research laboratories, the Installation Operations Command (IOC), the Office of Research and Technology Transfer (ORTT) and the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO).

Her procurement career spans 28 years. Baloue has also worked for the Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey; USACE Mobile District; the Army Atlanta Contracting Center in Fort McPherson, Georgia and the Veterans Administration in Jackson, Mississippi.

A native of Forest, Mississippi, Baloue holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Jackson State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Alabama. She is a current member and former president of the Mississippi chapter of the National Contract Management Association, or NCMA.

The USACE Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The district is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.

More News

MAIS track roundup: Burke and Kivett medal in long jump; SIA’s Windham crushes field in discus

USACE Vicksburg District hosts awards ceremony for MS SLOPES team

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Contracting chief

Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

USACE Vicksburg District hosts awards ceremony for MS SLOPES team

Business

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Contracting chief

Crime

Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Business

Maritime officials: Investments in inland waterways would benefit Vicksburg

Local

Issaquena County approached about Yazoo lawsuit

Local

Flaggs: Mask mandate, other COVID restrictions could be lifted in two weeks

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown goes “Back to the Bricks” with return of shopping event

Local

Trustees approve new gym floor for Vicksburg High

News

Thirteen Warren County students receive scholarships through Tech Masters program

News

Today in History: Old Post Files for Sunday, May 2, 2021

Local

LDOT work complete: All lanes of Interstate 20 bridge reopened

Local

VHS student to participate in summer intern program

Local

Mississippi Gaming Commission removing mask requirement in casinos

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Business

Downtown Vicksburg business, Peterson’s, reaches milestone

Local

City hires Stantec to plan repairs to Riverfront Park

Local

Anna Guizerix named Post’s managing editor

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way: Putting the right people together to meet the needs of our community

Downtown Vicksburg

Museum’s spring flea market blessed by good weather, great turnout

COVID-19

County’s mask mandate, COVID-19 orders will be allowed to expire Monday

Local

District announces program to help adults receive high school diplomas

Crime

Crime report: Vehicle damaged by gunfire in historic neighborhood

Crime

Two arrested, charged with possession of meth

Local

Kimble defeats Jackson for party nomination for mayor