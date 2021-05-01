expand
May 2, 2021

Tyrous Graise and Alvin Williams

Two men charged in Claiborne County Road Department burglary

By Staff Reports

Published 5:27 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021
Tyrous Graise and Alvin Williams have been charged for allegedly burglarizing the Claiborne County Road Department.
The burglary was reported Monday around 9:30 a.m. Graise and Williams allegedly gained access to the Road Department building by cutting through a fence on the property and then proceeded to enter the tool room and steal “several items,” including a generator and a pressure washer. Officers with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s office were able to identify Graise and Williams through surveillance footage.
Graise was charged with burglary of a commercial building while Williams was charged with accessory after the fact. Both subjects were arraigned on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Graise was denied bond. Williams’ bond was set at $10,000. All stolen items were recovered and returned.

