expand
Ad Spot

May 3, 2021

Southern Miss routs Rice to win series

By Staff Reports

Published 11:09 pm Sunday, May 2, 2021

HOUSTON – Southern Miss turned in another productive weekend.

Charlie Fischer collected four hits, including two doubles and two RBIs, to lead Southern Miss to an 8-1 Conference USA victory over Rice on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles (29-14, 16-7 Conference USA) won three of four games against Rice (18-26-1, 6-17-1) to claim their fifth conference series victories in six weekends. They outscored the Owls 30-3 over the final three games of the series, after losing the opener 6-0.

The Golden Eagles jumped out in front Sunday with four runs in the in second inning. After back-to-back singles from Reece Ewing and Danny Lynch, Will McGillis moved each runner up with a sacrifice bunt and Blake Johnson drove in the first run with a single to center.

Dustin Dickerson followed with a double down the left field line to score Lynch, and Johnson  came home when Rice misplayed the throw  back to the infield. A ground out by Gabe Montenegro drove in the final run of the inning.

Southern Miss added two more runs in the third as they collected three straight hits from Fischer, Christopher Sargent and Ewing. Fischer later scored on a wild pitch and Sargent on a sacrifice fly by Danny Lynch.

Fischer then drove in his first run with a double to left in the fourth inning, and knocked in the final run with a single in the sixth.

Golden Eagles starter Drew Boyd (3-2) went six strong innings and allowed one run — a solo homer in the second to Austin Bulman — and five hits with no walks and three strikeouts to earn the victory.

Tyler Stuart, Ryan Och and Garrett Ramsey each pitched scoreless innings to finish the contest.

Guy Garibay (1-2), who was making his first career start for the Owls, allowed six runsm — five earned — with eight hits over 2 1/3 innings to suffer the loss.

Southern Miss returns to action Tuesday for its final scheduled non-conference game against Southeastern Louisiana. Game time is set for 6 p.m., at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.

More News

Southern Miss routs Rice to win series

Busch wins Buschy McBusch Race 400

Warren County misses severe weather Sunday; hail and gusty wind possible Tuesday

Warren County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

News

Warren County misses severe weather Sunday; hail and gusty wind possible Tuesday

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Crime

Two men charged in Claiborne County Road Department burglary

Local

USACE Vicksburg District hosts awards ceremony for MS SLOPES team

Business

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Contracting chief

Crime

Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Business

Maritime officials: Investments in inland waterways would benefit Vicksburg

Local

Issaquena County approached about Yazoo lawsuit

Local

Flaggs: Mask mandate, other COVID restrictions could be lifted in two weeks

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown goes “Back to the Bricks” with return of shopping event

Local

Trustees approve new gym floor for Vicksburg High

News

Thirteen Warren County students receive scholarships through Tech Masters program

News

Today in History: Old Post Files for Sunday, May 2, 2021

Local

LDOT work complete: All lanes of Interstate 20 bridge reopened

Local

VHS student to participate in summer intern program

Local

Mississippi Gaming Commission removing mask requirement in casinos

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Business

Downtown Vicksburg business, Peterson’s, reaches milestone

Local

City hires Stantec to plan repairs to Riverfront Park

Local

Anna Guizerix named Post’s managing editor

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way: Putting the right people together to meet the needs of our community

Downtown Vicksburg

Museum’s spring flea market blessed by good weather, great turnout

COVID-19

County’s mask mandate, COVID-19 orders will be allowed to expire Monday

Local

District announces program to help adults receive high school diplomas