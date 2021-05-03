expand
May 3, 2021

Tykwon Smith

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 2:41 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood, MS, in Leflore County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen February 15 at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of River Road in Leflore County, wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

Family members say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Smith contact the Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.

