May 3, 2021

Weather outlook: Severe storms expected Tuesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By Staff Reports

Published 4:47 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

The National Weather Service in Jackson is predicting severe weather, including hail, strong gusty wind and the possibility of tornadoes, in Warren County on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Ashlyn Jackson said the severe weather will come in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“We have an enhanced risk, which is a 3 out of 5 on a scale,” Jackson said. “We are looking at the possibility of damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, large hail up to golf ball size and possibly tornadoes.”

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said flash flooding could also occur.

“We encourage everyone to monitor changing conditions and ensure that your alert and shelter plans are in place and adequate,” Elfer said.

Jackson said after the severe weather passes Tuesday afternoon, Warren County will have clear or partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week.

