Alice Gibson

Alice Louise “Baba” Gibson passed away April 29, 2021, at UMMC in Jackson, Mississippi with her beloved family. She was born January 26, 1949 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to the late Maggie Hill and the late Samuel Rhone.

Baba was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Melvin David Gibson. She was a loving wife, mother, and sibling to eight. She was survived by two children, David Gibson and Resell Williams; two grandchildren, Chris Williams and Deionna Bernard; by her siblings, Barbara Walker, Judy Johnson, Terri Pickett, Juanita Griffin, Carlene Phelps, James Hill Jr, Linda Hall-Sebree, and Darlene Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.