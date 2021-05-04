Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

According to Entergy Customer Service Representative Sheila McKinnis, over 9,000 people are without power amidst severe thunderstorms and high winds Tuesday.

“They got us this time,” McKinnis said. “We have 9,364 people in Warren County without power. We don’t have a damage assessment yet but I’m hearing there are a lot of trees down. Most of the outages are down Highway 61 South.”

Warren County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:30 p.m. and a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

