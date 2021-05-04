Graveside service for Mrs. Mary Ruth Landrum Russum will be noon Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Ovett, MS. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 3, at Riverwood Family and will resume at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Good Hope until the time of service.

Mrs. Russum, 90, of Brookhaven, passed away April 30, 2021. She was born in Ovett, MS, September 5, 1930, to Otho Landrum and Dannie Mae Pitts Landrum. She was a member of Port Gibson Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse Simpson and William Russum; her parents; sister, Ethel Goff; children, Jennie Lou Simpson and James Simpson; and granddaughter, Sandy Simpson.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her brother, Elton Landrum; two grandchildren, Amy Heard and husband, Jaymie, Frankie Turnage and wife Ann; great grandson, Jackson Heard; and daughter-in-law, Ruby Simpson.