May 4, 2021

Michael Ryan Henshaw

Published 9:16 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Michael Ryan Henshaw died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 following a short health battle after a bad car accident. Michael was 40 years old. He was born on July 7, 1980 in Houston, Texas and died on May 2, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Michael graduated from Houston Christian High School and spent many years traveling across the United States as an over the road trucker. He also worked in the service industry for years, sharing his smile and jokes across multiple cities and with thousands of customers.

Michael was a goofy and fun-hearted father, husband and son. He had a laugh that could fill a room. He was a kind man with a big heart and an even bigger hug. He loved and laughed deeply and shared those joys with the world. Michael was the type of person who could talk to a wall and make friends with it while making it laugh. He had bad jokes and a big heart. He was very compassionate and unbelievably goofy. He lived for the day. He was a loving father, and really, just a moderately grown up fun-loving teenager that constantly said “let’s do it”! He seized the day and the moment and he brought everyone along with him with his infectious sense of humor. He loved his hot sauce, he loved fighting with his brother over deviled eggs and he loved to mess with his momma. He watched examples on how to be a great father from his own father. He deeply loved his wife Vicky and his daughter Katelyn.

Michael leaves behind his loving wife Vicky and adoring daughter Katelyn. He leaves his mother Liz and father Dan Henshaw, and brother Patrick Henshaw.

Michael’s family and friends will hold a celebration of his life at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 in the Fellowship Hall at Crossway Church on 61S in Vicksburg, MS.

