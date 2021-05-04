expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

A rainy Trustmark Park is seen after a line of thunderstorms on Tuesday forced the Mississippi Braves to postpone their 2021 season opener. (Courtesy of the Mississippi Braves)

Mississippi Braves postpone season opener

By Staff Reports

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

PEARL — It’s been 20 months since the Mississippi Braves have played a game, so what’s one more day to wait?

The line of severe weather that raced across Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon forced the M-Braves to postpone their home opener against Pensacola scheduled for the evening.

The storms caused damage in the Jackson area and rain continued in Pearl, the site of Trustmark Park, until late in the afternoon. The season opener was to have been the M-Braves’ first game since Sept. 2, 2019, after the entire 2020 Southern League season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos will play two seven-inning games beginning at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4:35 p.m. Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game are allowed to exchange them for any remaining regular-season home games at the Trustmark Park box office.

The M-Braves will now play their season opener against Pensacola on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. There will be a pregame performance by The Jackson All-Stars Dixieland Jazz Band and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2021 Magnetic Schedule. All first responders, military, veterans, and healthcare workers will receive a complimentary ticket.

The six-game series with Pensacola continues through Sunday. All weekday games start at 6:35 p.m. The Saturday game begins at 6:05 p.m., and Sunday’s game at 2:05 p.m.

More News

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Nancy Bell: Looking Back – 1317 Baum Street

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

Mississippi Braves postpone season opener

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project

Local

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Local

County votes to incentivize historic preservation, investment in Vicksburg’s central business district

News

Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates

BREAKING NEWS

One lane of the I-20 bridge to be closed from May 10-15 for inspection

Local

Military Park issues warning about coyote activity

Local

Weather outlook: Severe storms expected Tuesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

City crews to begin removing debris

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

Local

Tate honored with fire truck dedicated in his name

News

Mississippi gas prices fall 0.3 cents per gallon

News

Warren County misses severe weather Sunday; hail and gusty wind possible Tuesday

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Crime

Two men charged in Claiborne County Road Department burglary

Local

USACE Vicksburg District hosts awards ceremony for MS SLOPES team

Business

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Contracting chief

Crime

Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession