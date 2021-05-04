expand
May 4, 2021

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

By Staff Reports

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

While the National Weather Service is still assessing the storm that swept through Warren County mid-afternoon Tuesday, Meteorologist Eric Carpenter said that widespread damaging straight-line winds are likely to blame for downed trees, limbs and powerlines throughout the area.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said downed trees with power line in them are “scattered across the county.

“We have a tree on a house on Woodland Hills (Road) and a tree on a car on Dana Road.” he said.

Carpenter said while the tornado watch will remain in effect through 6 p.m., Warren County will experience some lingering rain throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

According to Entergy Customer Service Manager Shelia McKinnis, the storm left more than 9,000 people in Warren County without power.

“They got us this time,” McKinnis said. “We have 9,364 people in Warren County without power. We don’t have a damage assessment yet but I’m hearing there are a lot of trees down. Most of the outages are down Highway 61 South.”

