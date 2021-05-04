Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

On Monday the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved authorization to advertise for bids for construction on damaged roads.

County Engineer Keith O’Keefe said the projects to be funded in conjunction with the National Resources Conservations Service are Bovina Cutoff Road, Boy Scout Road, Redbone, Creek Bridge, Strothers Drive, and Twin Creeks.

In other business, O’Keefe said, debris removal from the February ice storm should be finished in about two weeks, and as a final notice to homeowners, all debris must be out on the edge of the road for pick up by May 7.

The board also approved advertising for bids with vendors to work with the county to dispose of hazardous waste.

“This is an important annual event sponsored by state grants,” District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield said. “Residents appreciate being able to safely dispose of waste such as tires, old electronics, paint and used motor oil.”

A final date has not been set for the event, but it is expected to be in mid-summer.

Also, the board approved naming Barfield to the Mississippi Coordinating Council for Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems, effective immediately.

The coordinating council is mandated to establish and enforce policies and standards that are to make it easier for remote sensing and geographic information systems around the state to share information and to facilitate cost-sharing arrangements to reduce the costs of acquiring remote sensing and geographic information system data.

The coordination council’s authority covers local, regional, and state governmental agencies except for institutions of higher learning.

