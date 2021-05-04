expand
May 4, 2021

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado watch for Warren County until 6 p.m.

At 11:45 a.m., meteorologist Latrice Maxie said the storm system will move into the Warren County area this afternoon.

“It is still over parts of western Louisiana, but in the next couple of hours we are expecting this storm system to shift into parts of western Mississippi,” Maxie said

In addition to the risks of tornados, Maxie said, there is also the possibility of hail and strong winds.

Maxie said if a warning for a tornado or severe weather is issued, take cover immediately.  Make sure you have a way of receiving updated reports and know where you are on the map. This will allow you to know what parts of the county may be affected by a warning, she said.

