May 5, 2021

Dennis Olaf Staer

Published 9:38 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Dennis Olaf (D. O.) Staer entered the Church Triumphant on May 3 at the age of 79. Mr. Staer was born on September 21, 1941 to Anna Mai Staer and Eugene P. Staer, both deceased. Also deceased is Mr. Staer’s three-year-old daughter, Laura Ann Staer.
Mr. Staer spent 40 years of his life as a resident of Port Gibson. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson and a member and Past Master of Sunrise Lodge 288 F&AM, Toms River, New Jersey. He was employed by Entergy, Grand Gulf Nuclear Station for 20 years, was a volunteer Sheriff’s Deputy at the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for over 20 years, and a Director of the Mississippi State Deputy Sheriff’s Association for five years. He was an accomplished musician, and actively participated with several civic and professional organizations throughout the State of Mississippi.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, the former Dorothy Lauria Staer, and four well-loved children, Eugene P.  Staer, II of Lake Worth, Florida, Jennifer (Bryan) McFarland of Meadville; Heather (Paul) Ehrlich of Okeechobee, Florida; and Ian R. Staer of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson will be scheduled later along with a graveside service at Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson with Reverend Michael Herrin officiating. Fisher-Riles Funeral Home in Vicksburg is in charge of arrangements.

