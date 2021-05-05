expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Susan Marie Slaughter West

By Staff Reports

Published 5:30 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Susan Marie Slaughter West (Suewa) was born November 19, 1962 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to the Late Alexander and Eva Slaughter. 

She married Alvin West on August 2, 2019. Susan worked as a caregiver for the elderly.  She took great joy in the achievements of her children and grandchildren.  She enjoyed watching Golden Girls, First 48, and working her puzzle books. 

After a brief illness, Susan passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Killeen, TX at the age of 58. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers Gerrod Slaughter, Alexander Slaughter Jr., and Joseph Woods.

Susan leaves to cherish her memory her very devoted husband Alvin West of Killeen Tx, one daughter: Shingyhun Flowers (Cedric), One Son: Anthony Slaughter both of Vicksburg, Ms., Special Son Kendrick Lane of Killeen, TX, Special daughter Pamela Scott of Avon, IN.  Two brothers: Bernard Slaughter (Florence) of Dallas, TX, Christopher Slaughter (Joyce) of Vicksburg, MS. Six sisters: Agnes Slaughter West (Alvin), Mary Bennetty of Honolulu, HI, Sylvia Williams, Faye Victoria Slaughter, Sandra Allen (Gerald), Sonya Cunningham (Carlton). Six Grandchildren: Miracle Flowers, De’Marques Flowers, Me’kayla Flowers, Eva Evans, Janiya Slaughter all of Vicksburg, MS, Daja Flowers of Avon, IN. Eight Nieces: Elizabeth Slaughter Evans (Jonte), of Honolulu, HI, Cheyvonne Smith (Daryl), Pamela Jackson (Jonathan), Shylynda Williams, April Allen, Angela Allen all of Dallas TX, Francis Slaughter of FL, Paula Boyd (Anthony) of Vicksburg, MS, Nephew Antonio Bonnetty (Maria) of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Chadwick Slaughter, Michael Slaughter, Bernard Slaughter Jr, Sean Slaughter, Phillip Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Pierre Cunningham  all of Dallas, TX, Christopher Slaughter Jr. (Tish) of Vicksburg, MS. Host of cousins to include Dotson and Porter families. 

Services will be Saturday, May 8th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 am.  The service will be at 1512 Main Street in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

More News

Thoughts of mom on Mother’s Day

Cleveland Burse, Jr

Susan Marie Slaughter West

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project

Local

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Local

County votes to incentivize historic preservation, investment in Vicksburg’s central business district

News

Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates

BREAKING NEWS

One lane of the I-20 bridge to be closed from May 10-15 for inspection

Local

Military Park issues warning about coyote activity

Local

Weather outlook: Severe storms expected Tuesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

City crews to begin removing debris

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

Local

Tate honored with fire truck dedicated in his name

News

Mississippi gas prices fall 0.3 cents per gallon

News

Warren County misses severe weather Sunday; hail and gusty wind possible Tuesday

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Crime

Two men charged in Claiborne County Road Department burglary