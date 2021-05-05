Susan Marie Slaughter West
Susan Marie Slaughter West (Suewa) was born November 19, 1962 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to the Late Alexander and Eva Slaughter.
She married Alvin West on August 2, 2019. Susan worked as a caregiver for the elderly. She took great joy in the achievements of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Golden Girls, First 48, and working her puzzle books.
After a brief illness, Susan passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Killeen, TX at the age of 58. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers Gerrod Slaughter, Alexander Slaughter Jr., and Joseph Woods.
Susan leaves to cherish her memory her very devoted husband Alvin West of Killeen Tx, one daughter: Shingyhun Flowers (Cedric), One Son: Anthony Slaughter both of Vicksburg, Ms., Special Son Kendrick Lane of Killeen, TX, Special daughter Pamela Scott of Avon, IN. Two brothers: Bernard Slaughter (Florence) of Dallas, TX, Christopher Slaughter (Joyce) of Vicksburg, MS. Six sisters: Agnes Slaughter West (Alvin), Mary Bennetty of Honolulu, HI, Sylvia Williams, Faye Victoria Slaughter, Sandra Allen (Gerald), Sonya Cunningham (Carlton). Six Grandchildren: Miracle Flowers, De’Marques Flowers, Me’kayla Flowers, Eva Evans, Janiya Slaughter all of Vicksburg, MS, Daja Flowers of Avon, IN. Eight Nieces: Elizabeth Slaughter Evans (Jonte), of Honolulu, HI, Cheyvonne Smith (Daryl), Pamela Jackson (Jonathan), Shylynda Williams, April Allen, Angela Allen all of Dallas TX, Francis Slaughter of FL, Paula Boyd (Anthony) of Vicksburg, MS, Nephew Antonio Bonnetty (Maria) of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Chadwick Slaughter, Michael Slaughter, Bernard Slaughter Jr, Sean Slaughter, Phillip Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Pierre Cunningham all of Dallas, TX, Christopher Slaughter Jr. (Tish) of Vicksburg, MS. Host of cousins to include Dotson and Porter families.
Services will be Saturday, May 8th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 am. The service will be at 1512 Main Street in Vicksburg, Mississippi.