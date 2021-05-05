Susan Marie Slaughter West (Suewa) was born November 19, 1962 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to the Late Alexander and Eva Slaughter.

She married Alvin West on August 2, 2019. Susan worked as a caregiver for the elderly. She took great joy in the achievements of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Golden Girls, First 48, and working her puzzle books.

After a brief illness, Susan passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Killeen, TX at the age of 58. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers Gerrod Slaughter, Alexander Slaughter Jr., and Joseph Woods.