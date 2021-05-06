expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Cecil Cameron

By Staff Reports

Published 1:19 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Cecil Cameron passed away on April 30 at his home. He was 72.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Calvin of Vicksburg; three sisters, Shirley Henry and his twin, Cecilia Cole both of Vicksburg and Delores Wells of Los Angeles, California; one brother, Robert L. Cameron of Vicksburg; one aunt, Clara Clinton of St. Louis, Missouri; a special friend, Maline Harris; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 8 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Minister Bettye W. Oliver officiating. Visitation will be held today at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

More News

Georgia Francis Potter Antoine

Cecil Cameron

Susan Marie Slaughter West

Nathaniel George Harrower

BREAKING NEWS

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Local

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

Local

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project

Local

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Local

County votes to incentivize historic preservation, investment in Vicksburg’s central business district

News

Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates

BREAKING NEWS

One lane of the I-20 bridge to be closed from May 10-15 for inspection

Local

Military Park issues warning about coyote activity

Local

Weather outlook: Severe storms expected Tuesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

City crews to begin removing debris

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

Local

Tate honored with fire truck dedicated in his name

News

Mississippi gas prices fall 0.3 cents per gallon