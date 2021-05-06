Davis-Reel Engagement Announcement

Doctors Michael Lee and Clarissa Behr Davis of Vicksburg announce the engagement of their daughter, Eleana Michele of Vicksburg, to Andrew Thomas Reel of Vicksburg.

Mr. Reel is the son of Thomas Keith and Stacie Deweese Reel of Louisville.

Miss Davis is the granddaughter of the late Walter Fred Davis Jr. and the late Dorothy Leonard Davis of Indianola, and the late Iley Fant Behr, Jr. and the late Clara Davenport Behr of Vicksburg.

Mr. Reel is the grandson of James Thomas Reel and Mary Ann Daniel Reel of Macon, and Mary Jane Strait DeWeese and the late Warren Levi DeWeese, Jr. of Philadelphia.

The bride-elect is a 2007 graduate of Vicksburg High School and a 2012 graduate of Belhaven University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education. She received several musical honors including being selected to perform as a solo pianist on the Best of Belhaven annual honor’s recital.

Miss Davis taught music at Dana Road Elementary for eight years and is currently the music teacher at Bovina Elementary School. She also teaches voice at the Conservatory of the Fine Arts in Vicksburg and is a free-lance soprano who performs a wide variety of musical genres from sacred music to musicals to opera.

The prospective groom is a 2013 graduate of Nanih Waiya Attendance Center in Louisville and is a 2015 honor graduate of East Central Community College where he received an associate degree in science. He is also a 2017 honor graduate from Meridian Community College’s radiology program and he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2018 from Hinds Community College’s ultrasound program.

Mr. Reel is employed as a vascular sonographer at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.

The wedding will be held May 22, 2021, at The River House with a reception following on the grounds.

